CUTLER-OROSI, CALIFORNIA – Cutler-Orosi KSEE Sunrise road tour with Supervisor Eddie.

Valero Supervisor Valero was elected to the Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District in 2012 and served as School Board President for three consecutive years, 2016-2018.

He is a native of Cutler-Orosi, graduated from Orosi High School in 2000

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.