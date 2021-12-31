CUSD band students prepare for upcoming 2022 Rose Parade performance

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Band students from the Clovis Unified School District are getting ready for a major performance in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

The group will join the Bands of America Honor Band on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. PST.

Clovis North Band Director David Lesser said the group is having a great time in Pasadena as they prepare for the upcoming event.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most people, we’re just lucky to be down here,” said Lesser.

Lesser said 12 students from the school district will be performing in the parade and that the group has been preparing for the event for the past few months.

“I am very proud of all our students from CUSD who took the time to prepare an audition and were then accepted to participate,” said Lesser in a Clovis Unified School District Facebook post. “I can say without question being part of the National Honor Band in the Rose Parade will be life-changing for these students.”