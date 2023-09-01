FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Stand-up comedian Jesus Trejo is headlining the upcoming Comedy in the Brewery event at Full Circle Brewing in Fresno on Saturday, September 2.

In addition to stand-up, Trejo, also hosts the First We Feast show Tacos Con Todo and is a staff writer on the Hulu TV series “This Fool.”

Trejo recently released his first children’s book called “Papá’s Magical Water-Jug Clock”

Tickets for his Fresno stand-up event start at $30. Organizers are offering a $5 discount with the promo code ‘KSEE24.’

Other comedians performing that night include Jessica Rosas, El Gordo Mamon, Elijah Howard, and Isaiah Washington. The show starts at 8:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.