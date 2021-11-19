City of Hanford opens Winter Wonderland for guests to enjoy upcoming holiday season

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE) – Downtown Hanford is hosting its very own Winter Wonderland experience for those in the community as the holiday season approaches.

A 50-foot by 70-foot real ice skating rink has been placed in the middle of Civic Park on N. Douty Street and will be open from Nov. 20 to Jan. 9 including holidays for Hanford residents to enjoy this winter.

“We’ll be open through Jan. 9 including holidays,” Michelle Brown executive director with Main Street Hanford said. “So you can spend Christmas Day out here, Thanksgiving and there’s always going to be tons of activities and delicious food.”

Other fun activities guests can expect when visiting Winter Wonderland includes food vendors, hot drinks, festive photo opportunities and every Thurs. through Sat. live music along with a beer and wine garden.

Even ice skating lessons will be offered on Sundays for guests interested in learning how to skate.

Tickets to skate on the rink range cost $15 for those 12 and up and $13 for children, seniors and those in the military.

Winter Wonderland will have its grand opening on Saturday from noon until 10:00 p.m. For those interested in joining in on the Winter Wonderland excitement, head to the event’s website to learn more information about opening and closing times, how to make reservations to skate on the ice rink and more.