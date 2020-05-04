Cinco De Mayo Drinks

FRESNO ( KSEE/KGPE)- Two people are in the hospital after being shot early this morning in southwest Fresno.

Police say a 22 year old man and a 31 year old woman were in their car in front of an apartment complex at California and Lee Avenues around 4:00am when three men in a blue sedan sharted shooting. A friend rushed the couple to the hospital. Police say they victims were last listed in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.