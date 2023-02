VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Asian Cultural Society, and the Center for Integrated Medicine are hosting the 19th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Fair in Visalia Saturday.

The event will feature a variety of fun and educational cultural booths, a dragon parade, and more.

Saturday’s event runs from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Oak Avenue near Conyer Street. Admission is Free