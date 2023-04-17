FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local veterans will visit Washington DC as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight #24.

Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps veterans will be represented on this trip to Washington DC to visit several war memorials.

They return Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to welcome them back to Fresno in a procession along with family friends and other members of the community.

This trip is funded through donations. You can donate to Central Valley Honor Flight on the organization’s website