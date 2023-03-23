FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Central Valley Fuego soccer team is hosting the Liga MX champions CF Pachuca this Saturday, March 25.

The match begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

Pachuca recently won their 7th Mexican league national title.

Fuego FC is entering its second season in USL League One competition. The next home match for Fuego FC is April 8th versus Union Omaha. Tickets for Saturday’s match against Pachuca and the rest of the season are available on the Fuego website fuegofc.com.