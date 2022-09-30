FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley Fuego soccer team plays their final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 1 at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

The team will play against Northern Colorado Hailstorm. Vice President of Futbol, Nehemias Blanco says it is an important game for the team.

“It’s still a close race for us to get into the playoffs. This Saturday is going to dictate where we are going to land. It’s a very important three points for us to hopefully get this Saturday,” said Blanco.

The match against the Hailstorm begins at 7:30 p.m.

It’s also fan appreciation night. The team is giving away a Fuego FC stick flag to the first 100 fans and a limited-edition fan appreciation t-shirt.

Fuego alumni will also be honored at halftime. Tickets are available at the box office or the Central Valley Fuego website