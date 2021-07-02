Central California SPCA warns people to keep pets inside on Fourth of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Central California SPCA says more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

Pets tend to get scared of the loud fireworks and run away. Pets can also get out during gatherings at your home.

The CCSPCA told KSEE24 Sunrise, it is best to contain them inside of a room or a crate if you know there will be fireworks in your area, or if you are having a lot of people over to celebrate for the upcoming holiday.

“So if for any reason your pet does get out, check all of your local shelters immediately,” said Jaclyn Orozco, off-site adoptions coordinator with the Central California SPCA. “Of course we always highly suggest microchipping or at least having a pet ID on your animal, so if they do happen to get out, we will scan them and contact you immediately so you can come pick up your furry family member.”

She also suggests putting signs on doors in your home if you are planning to have company over for the Fourth of July.

“Put a sign up on the doors so that your company knows a pet is being kept in the room and remind them to close the doors and be careful not to let them escape.”

Orozco added that you can also contact your vet about getting your pet a mild sedative to keep them calm or look into some options at your local pet store.