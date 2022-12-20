FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County provides mentorships and resources to children and teens in the Central Valley.

Vice President of Development, Kathryn Weakland says it’s an organization aimed at helping to create a better future for young people.

“We provide academic success, healthy lifestyle, good character, and leadership. Our goal is to help kids graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future, ” said Weakland.

The organization is accepting donations as it works to reach its end-of-the-year fundraising goal.

The donations go toward providing healthy meals, art and education supplies, internet access, and innovative and diverse enrichment programs.

In addition to monetary donations, the Boys and Girls Club is also accepting volunteers. Applications are available on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County website.