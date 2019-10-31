Best Halloween party snack ideas from Chef Jim Pacini

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Your trick or treaters will want some treats when they get home or before heading out.

Chef Jim Pacini assistant Culinary Division Director from the Institute of Technology has some delicious holiday goodies.

Maple Pecans

Ingredients

· 1 cup Pecans

· ¼ cup Sugar

· ¼ cup Maple Sugar

· ¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt or Sea Salt

· ¼ teaspoon Cinnamon

· 1/8 teaspoon Ground Clove

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a ½-sheet pan with parchment paper.

Simply pour the nuts on the ½ sheet pan and sprinkle the remaining ingredients over them.

Mix thoroughly and spread them out on the pan evenly.

Bake for 8 minutes, sir, spread out evenly and return to the oven.

Remove to a wire rack to cool. Once cooled completely store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Maple Pecan Pumpkin Scones

Ingredients

· FOR THE SCONES:

· 3 cups Unbleached All-purpose Flour

· ½ cup Brown Sugar

· 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder

· ¾ teaspoons Kosher Salt

· 1 teaspoon Cinnamon

· ½ teaspoon Ginger

· ¼ teaspoon Freshly Grated Nutmeg

· ½ teaspoon Cardamom

· 1 pinch Cloves

· 1 cup Canned Pumpkin

· 2 Eggs

· ¼ cup Maple Syrup

· ¼ cup Milk

· ½ cup Butter, Cold

· 1 cup Pecans

· FOR THE GLAZE:

· 1 cup Powdered Sugar

· 1 teaspoon Milk

· ¼ cup Maple Syrup

· 1 teaspoon Cinnamon

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350º F. Line a ½-sheet pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spices. Set aside. In another bowl, whisk pumpkin, eggs, maple syrup, and milk together. Grate frozen butter on the large holes of a box grater. Add grated butter to the flour mixture and toss gently. Toss in pecans. Fold in pumpkin mixture until a dough forms. (Don’t overwork the dough here. It’s ok if a little of the flour still shows.) Divide dough in half and dump out on a flour-coated surface. Knead a couple of times if needed, and form each half into a 6-inch circle. Place the circles onto the prepared sheet pan. Use a bench scraper to divide each circle into 6 triangles. Gently spread the triangles out, so each one has space. Bake for 22 minutes, or until done. Remove to a wire rack to cool. Make the glaze by beating the powdered sugar, milk, maple syrup, and cinnamon together until smooth. Drizzle with a spoon or squeeze bottle over warm scones.

Caramel Popcorn

Ingredients:

10-12 ounces popped popcorn

1 bag mini-marshmallows

4 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup un-salted butter

¼ cup corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups peanuts

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

Directions:

· Pop your popcorn as directed on the package and reserve. (Or buy pre-popped popcorn).

· Spread peanuts on a parchment lined ½ sheet pan and toast in a 350° oven for 5-10 minutes.

· Combine mini-marshmallows, brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and vanilla, stir over high heat until completely melted and sugar is dissolved.

· In a large bowl combine the popcorn, toasted peanuts, and pour the caramel sauce over as evenly as possible.

· Stir the mixture to evenly coat.

· Line 2, ½ sheet pans with parchment and coat with non-stick spray.

· Spread mixture out evenly between the two pans and bake for 7-10 minutes to crisp up.

· Remove from the oven and let cool 3-5 minutes.

· Remove from the parchment into a storage container or bowl.

