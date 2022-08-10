FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The West Fresno Family Resource Center is holding its annual Back to School Health Fair Wednesday afternoon.

The resource center has been providing students with school supplies and immunizations for the past 20 years.

This year’s event is being held at the Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Jim Yovino are among the special guests speaking at today’s opening ceremony. Officials with PG&E will also present the resource center with a check for $20,000.

Last year, the center provided school supplies and immunizations to more than 2,000 families from Fresno, Clovis, Merced, and Visalia.