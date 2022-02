MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – For those considering a career in hospitality, Merced College is hosting its second hospitality career academy. The goal is to teach students valuable skills as they prepare to enter the hospitality industry.

Merced College business professor Jonae Pistoresi spoke to KSEE24 about the program on Monday.

The free 12-week program prepares students for careers in the hospitality industry.