‘103 years in existence’ Porterville Veterans Day parade returns

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — One of the biggest Veterans Day parades in the Central Valley is making its return Thursday.

The Porterville Veterans Day Parade 2021 is once again moving forward following a scaled-back 2020 version because of the pandemic.

“It is a fantastic parade,” said Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes. “103 years in existence. It started in 1918. It has only missed a couple of years. Last year it was virtual. And then I think one year during World War II. So, it is hard to keep the Porterville Veterans Day Parade down, but we are glad to be back in full force in 2021.”

The parade will broadcast live on KSEE24 at 10:00 a.m. KSEE24 Sunrise Anchor, Caroline Collins will co-host the event.

The Parade will run down Main Street between Norton and Orange streets.

The Veterans Day Run and Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. before the parade.