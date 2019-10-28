Korn, Breaking Benjamin announce Fresno date

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Save Mart Center said Multi-platinum hard rock heavyweights Korn and Breaking Benjamin announced their epic co-headlining tour set for 2020. They will perform March 1st in Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center.

Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city tour will kick off January 23rd in Allentown, PA and make stops in Montreal, Columbus, St. Paul, Portland and more, before wrapping March 1st in Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.