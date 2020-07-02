Kobe Bryant continues to be honored in the Central Valley through artwork

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It’s been over five months since Kobe Bryant passed away, but artwork to honor him continues to be made.

The Kobe Bryant portrait with words was made by artist Nicholas Montgomery.

“I hope that anyone who comes across the piece sees the love and attention to detail that I put into it,” said Montgomery. “I think that’s part of the power of words as well and for people to see okay it’s not just an image these are things that are immediately tied to Kobe Bryant.”

The words that make up the portrait are Kobe’s career stats, Kobe’s teammates names,

his Oscar winning short film, the names of all the victims from the fatal crash and his wife’s, Vanessa’s, speech from the memorial.

“I’ve listened to his wife’s speech multiple times and the things that she has said it’s like heart-wrenching especially when she said he’ll never be able to walk my daughters down the isle or dance with them al their wedding,” explained Montgomery. “Really pulled at my heart strings to the point where I had to put it always for a while and eventually get back to it. You know I kept writing and eventually magically every word that I wanted for till the very last bottom.”

Montgomery started creating pictures with words in 2006 while at Fresno State.

A portrait of Martin Luther King Jr with words of his speech was his first master piece.

Then the twin towers with all the names of those who passed away during 9/11.

And many others along the way to his most recent piece of Kobe Bryant which took four months to complete.

Now Montgomery said he is ready to sell copies of his work and do custom pieces.

“My goal has been always to reach and touch as many peoples hearts through my artwork so it’s not just something that you see, you can feel it when you are there. Looking at it. It’s like okay there is a picture of Kobe but there is more depth into it, there is love, heart,” Montgomery said.

