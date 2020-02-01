Kingsburg Police identify suspects in major burglary ring after months of investigation

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kingsburg Police Department says they are currently involved in a three-month-long investigation involving a series of burglaries in the City of Kingsburg.

On Friday law enforcement say they served seven search warrants in Fresno County, Kingsburg, Selma and Visalia.

Investigators say they recovered stolen firearms, jewelry, high-end designer accessories, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested Ricardo Cordero II, 19, of Selma, Shaun Espinoza, 18, of Selma, and a 15-year-old boy from Selma– all are known as active gang members, police say.

Detectives say they also linked the suspects to burglaries in Alhambra, Cypress, Whittier, Bakersfield, Kings County and shooting in Selma.

Authorities say they identified and arrested 39-year-old Robert Ruiz of Selma and 38-year-old Julia Garcia of Selma on charges of drug possession and child endangerment

Officers placed two children in the care of Fresno County Child Protective Services.

Detectives are still searching for burglary suspect Brandon McCullar, 21, of Visalia.

Brandon McCullar

Anyone with information on any burglary cases or the suspects involved is asked to call the Kingsburg Police Department.

