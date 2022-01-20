Kingsburg police arrest four after finding stolen catalytic converters

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Kingsburg arrested four men Thursday for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter.

Police said an officer was patrolling an area of Kingsburg when they came across a car that was parked in the roadway near Sunset Street and Rafer Johnson Drive. The officer noticed another vehicle, a black Honda, that was lifted by a floor jack while a person carried a catalytic converter in their hands.

The officer detained all four people and searched the vehicle to find the catalytic converter that was taken from the Honda, but also five more converters, along with three electric power saws with charging units, and a floor jack, police said.

The officer returned the catalytic converter to the driver of the Honda.

Police arrested Munvong Bounmy, 42, Rathsamy Oudone, 41, Vang Peng Zeno, 34, and Rasamy Ungh Lasy, 46.

Police said the four are facing charges of Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Kingsburg Police Department at (559) 897-4418.