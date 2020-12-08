Kingsburg Fire Captain struck by hit-and-run driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  A Kingsburg Fire Captain was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, according to the Kingsburg  Fire Department.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. near 10th Street and Winter Avenue.

After being struck by the car he was thrown into the air and hit a telephone pole. The fire captain was in the area completing an overhaul on a fire from earlier in the morning.

He was a 16-year veteran of the fire department. The Fire Captain’s injuries are unknown and is expected to survive. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com