Kingsburg Fire Captain struck by hit-and-run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kingsburg Fire Captain was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, according to the Kingsburg Fire Department.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. near 10th Street and Winter Avenue.

After being struck by the car he was thrown into the air and hit a telephone pole. The fire captain was in the area completing an overhaul on a fire from earlier in the morning.

He was a 16-year veteran of the fire department. The Fire Captain’s injuries are unknown and is expected to survive.