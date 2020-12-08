Kingsburg Fire Captain struck by hit-and-run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kingsburg Fire Captain was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, according to the Kingsburg Fire Department.
The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. near 10th Street and Winter Avenue.
After being struck by the car he was thrown into the air and hit a telephone pole. The fire captain was in the area completing an overhaul on a fire from earlier in the morning.
He was a 16-year veteran of the fire department. The Fire Captain’s injuries are unknown and is expected to survive.
