Kings, Fresno Supervisors won’t enforce stricter COVID guidelines

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — With rising COVID cases in the Central Valley, churches, restaurants, and other businesses could be told next week to stop indoor services by the state.

Merced, Fresno, and Kings counties are all at risk for being placed in more restrictive tier but some officials don’t plan to enforce restrictions.

“We don’t have the consensus on our board to go back and enforce stuff,” said Fresno Board of Supervisors Chair Buddy Mendes. “In fact, I can almost bet it would be to not enforce.”

Each day, the Central Valley averages about 500 new COVID-19 cases. In Fresno Couty, there have been close to 1,000 new cases in the last week. Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says because of the increase, most likely Fresno will be told by the state to close indoor services across several business sectors like restaurants, churches, and gyms for a minimum of two weeks.

“So we really have to prepare,” said Vohra.

Fresno County and Kings County don’t plan to enforce the new rules.

“I think the board is on the same page,” said Kings County Chair Doug Verboon. “Leave it up to the businesses to do what they want to do.”

A recent study run by Stanford tracked over 90 million people using cell phone data to find out where they went before getting COVID-19. The report cited that full capacity restaurants were the highest for spreading. When the restaurant was only at 20% capacity, the transmission dropped 80%.

The study was done in May and did not include Fresno. However, Vohra believes the overall trend is accurate.

“A crowded space where people are not masked up is a great way to attract the disease and if you ignore the basic fact then I think you are putting yourself at a higher risk,” said Vohra.

The Health Department hopes for voluntary compliance from the businesses for the new guidelines. The state also has a team locally to work with businesses on enforcement.

Merced County officials did not comment.