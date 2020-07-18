Kings Fair canceled but fair food will be available for drive thru

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Kings Fair might be canceled this year, but the fair food isn’t. Starting this weekend, certain vendors will have their fair food available for drive thru.

The event will be held at the fairgrounds every Friday and Saturday, through August 1.

“One it gives work to our vendors who are like our family. We support them, they help support us in the future,” explained Jerome Coelho, Kings Fair CEO. “And two to help out the community to allow them somewhere to get out even if it’s in their car, so something they love to do every year.”

This week there will be three vendors. Hot Dog On A Stick will have their famous Weenies on Wheels trailer ready to serve up corn dogs and fried foods.

Masons Den will have their fluffy funnel cakes and roasted corn treats.

Ricos Manjares Mosita Mexican Food will have many creative and delicious foods.

“This is your chance to come down here and try some of the food,” said Fernando Soto, owner of Ricos Manjaras. “We have tacos, burritos, nachos supremes and we will also have horchata.”

The food will be available only for drive thru, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“They will run to your car get your orders take payment and deliver your food to your vehicle and then you can move on to the next vendor,” Coelho added.

