Kings County SWAT team surprise young boy after not being able to celebrate birthday

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A young boy in Kings County received a surprise from SWAT team after being unable to celebrate his birthday party due to the shelter-in-place order.

The Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association shared a Facebook post on Sunday evening sharing SWAT operators surprising the boy with a quick visit from the SWAT truck on his special day.

