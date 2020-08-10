Kings County Sea Cadets complete first virtual drill

LEMOORE, Calif. (KGPE) — Kings County Squadron Lemoore Sea Cadets completed their first virtual drill Saturday.

Usually they would be on base, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they took the drills online.

The National Youth Leadership Organization is designed to promote interest and skill in naval disciplines while also instilling strong moral character and other life skills.

