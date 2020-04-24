Kings County reports new COVID-19 cases, more recoveries

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Kings County has risen slightly – but figures show the number of recoveries is also up.

Thursday’s update from the Kings County Department of Public Health is the first change since Monday. It shows three new cases, making a total of 35 cases, and five new recoveries, making a total of nine recoveries.

Of the 35 confirmed COVID-19 patients, health officials say three are travel-related, 26 are due to close contact, two are community transmission, and four remain under investigation.

Kings County has also reported one death attributed to coronavirus.

