Kings County reports 373 new cases of COVID-19 associated with state-operated correctional facilities in the county

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 associated with state operated correction facilities in the county Sunday.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 592 inmates are infected with COVID-19 and 21 employees at Avenal State Prison. The largest outbreak in the state, among state-operated correlational facilities.

“The County extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” says Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health. “COVID-19 impacts people of all ages and reminds us of how diligent we need to remain and the steps we need to continue to slow the spread of disease.

We continue to urge people to practice physical distancing, stay away from those who are ill, and wear face coverings.”

Health officials also reported the fifth death in the county. The 50-64-year-old patient’s exposure was exposed through close contact with a confirmed case.

The exposure of the virus on three other residents was also confirmed, health officials say they are under investigation.

The county has a total of 1,122 cases since the outbreak began

