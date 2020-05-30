Breaking News
Fresno shooting puts teenage victim in the hospital, police say

Kings County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, 21 recoveries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 21 newly added cases, 16 cases were contracted from close contact with a confirmed case at state-operated correctional facilities in the county, while the remaining five are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

County officials say there are a total of 735 cases, 237 are from state-operated correctional facilities in the county, 438 are active cases, and 294 have recovered.

Additionally, three deaths have been reported in the county.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know