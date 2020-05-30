Kings County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, 21 recoveries

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 21 newly added cases, 16 cases were contracted from close contact with a confirmed case at state-operated correctional facilities in the county, while the remaining five are under investigation.

County officials say there are a total of 735 cases, 237 are from state-operated correctional facilities in the county, 438 are active cases, and 294 have recovered.

Additionally, three deaths have been reported in the county.

