Kings County man arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties, Sheriff’s Officials say

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Billy Darnell after he led them on a high-speed chase through two counties on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a 1994 Mercury Tracer with expired registration at 12th Avenue near Everett in Kings County. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but Darnell sped off into a dirt field with a female passenger inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says they chased Darnell for 20 miles at high speeds. Darnell failed to stop at multiple stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Sheriff’s officials say the chase ended at a dairy in Fresno County in the 1700 block of Mt. Whitney. Darnell was found to be driving on a suspended license and had six warrants for his arrest, three being felony warrants.

Darnell is being held in the Kings County Jail without bail. The Sheriff’s Office says the female passenger was questioned and released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.