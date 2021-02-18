Kings County delays COVID-19 vaccines citing traveling patients, weather delays

Senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delayed in Kings County following what health officials describe as system flaws.

The issues highlighted by health officials in Thursday’s announcement include not being able to stop ineligible people from receiving the vaccine and patients being able to secure appointments anywhere in the state – issues impacting the limited vaccines allocated for Kings County residents.

Health officials have also cited the winter weather affecting much of the country as causing delays to vaccine shipments.

The combination of these two separate and unfortunate situations has forced the Public Health Department to halt plans for vaccination clinics for the near future. This comes at a crucial time in curtailing the pandemic and it is frustrating for Public Health staff who are unable to do

anything about these issues. Nichole Fisher, Nursing Division Manager for the Kings County Department of Public Health

The department adds that the California Department of Public Health is aware of the issues, but there is no timeline to resolve them.