KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a crime from 2016 that left one man dead and his killer never identified.

Officials say on April 5, 2016, at approximately 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 11800 Block of 2nd Place in Home Gardens for a person who had been shot.

The person was later identified as Martin Nava and was pronounced deceased.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is described as a Black Dodge Challenger.

A photo from the scene and believed to be the Dodge involved in the crime has been released by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Black Dodge Challenger believed to be involved in the deadly shooting, according to the King’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King’s County Sheriff’s Office at 559-584-9276.