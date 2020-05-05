Kings County COVID-19 cases rise by 26

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County COVID-19 cases rise by 26 on Monday, bringing the total to 198.

Health officials say that of the 26 new cases, 12 were contracted through close contact and the other 14 are under investigation.

Of the 198 cases, 169 are active, 28 have recovered and one death has been reported.

