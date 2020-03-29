Kings County confirms second resident case of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported their second resident coronavirus case on Saturday evening.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Two of the cases are Kings County residents and a third one a non-resident that is currently being treated in isolation, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said they are conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anyone who may have had close personal contact with the patients — including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Experts are still investigating to see whether the cases are determined to be travel-related, close one-on-one contact, or community spread.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.