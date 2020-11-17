Kings County businesses scrambling after sudden move to the Purple Tier

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – Kings County made the move to the red tier mid-October, but now joins 40 others already in, or headed back, to the Purple Tier on Tuesday.

“People were starting to get used to just that normal feel. All of a sudden you just have to stop,” Brian Alves manager Hop Forged Brewing Company said Monday.

The move back means indoor operations in several sectors will not be allowed, and capacity limits will lower on others.

The tier assignments from the state have been coming Tuesdays, with sectors being asked to scale back by Friday. But Governor Gavin Newsom said they did not want to wait another day to take action. Alves said the brewery is still deciding what to do with the sudden news.

“We thought the announcements we’re coming on Tuesday. So I’m not sure why the governor decided to do it one day early, but I’m kind of frustrated by it. It’s one less day that we’ll be able to open,” he said.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Verboon said they’re not going to be cracking down on violators, but instead encouraging people to make smart choices.

“We don’t have the personnel to enforce it. We’re not a police state. We expect people to do what’s right for them and keep themselves healthy and the people around them healthy,” he said.

Counties need to keep new case rates at 7 or less per 100,000 to stay in the red tier. Kings County was 8.4 last week – and spiked to 12.9 this week.

Verboon said the numbers are concerning.

“Whether you like it or not or believe in the governor, or whatever you want to believe in, a mask is a simple way to slow the spread and testing is another way slow the spread too. At least you know you’re not the problem when you go to someone’s house,” he said.

Alves said they’re looking at ways to move their services back outside. But cold weather will be another obstacle in an already challenging year.

Verboon wanted to encourage the community to take advantage of free testing offered by Kings County.