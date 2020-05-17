Kings County businesses reopen after two months of closure

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Open signs flicker once again at Kings County store windows, after being closed for two months Saturday.

“It’s almost like opening up fresh and brand new again, it’s really wonderful to see the support,” said Jessica Szalai, owner of Beautifully Damaged in Hanford.

Szalai started her business in Hanford two years ago. Since the ‘shelter in place’ order, it’s been a struggle.

“I started operating just online, online sales and doing curbside pickup and deliveries and I was only at 10 percent of my normal revenue,” Szalai said.

The Kings County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Friday, with one board member absent – to open the county.

“Everything’s open and they still have to follow state guidelines and they have to be able to justify if the state comes down but we’re not going to stand in their way,” said Doug Verboon with Kings County Board of Supervisors.

As of Friday, Kings County has had 372 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Verboon says if the state wants to intervene, they can but the county won’t be.

He says people in his county have the right to earn a living just as much as the big box stores, like, Walmart or Costco.

“They’re open now and no one is getting sick, so if you can do the same safety precautions as they’re doing, feel free to do so. we are not going to stand in your way,” Verboon said.

While many local business owners, like Timothy Welsh, owner of Flow Line Sports in Lemoore, are thankful for the county’s support, he says he doesn’t believe he will ever make back what was lost.

“If you asked me it’s kind of late, these guys they shut us down for multiple months and now we’re in a hole where it’s hard for us to get out of,” said Welsh.

The county says it is up to each business to follow the state and CDC social distancing guidelines and if they see a rise in cases, they will make the necessary changes to manage it.

