SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced in Louisiana’s Western District on charges related to child pornography distribution.

According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, 35-year-old Alexander D. Pennington was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by supervised release for life. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.

The sentencing came after Pennington’s August 30, 2022, guilty plea related to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to advertise the distribution of child pornography.

Information presented in court claimed that from about May 1, 2021, through July 7, 2021, Pennington was a sub-administrator of private chat groups on the Kik Messenger app. The private chats were used for advertising and distributing child pornography.

In his role as the group’s sub-administrator, Pennington enforced the rules of the private chat, which required group members to post child pornography or be removed from the groups.

Under the username “grimka00,” Pennington published an advertisement in the private group chat titled “Sneak & Peak,” soliciting and displaying child pornography. Within that advertisement, there was a notice that stated, “Any babies?” accompanied by an image of a nude female baby.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that James Williams, a Shreveport man who acted as the group’s administrator, will be sentenced on January 31 in a related case.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice that combats the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The operation uses federal, state, and local resources to locate, arrest and prosecute individuals who use the internet to exploit children. It also serves to identify and rescue victims of online exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.