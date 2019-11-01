Kids say throw out your 2019 diet resolutions – it’s Halloween!

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Well, it’s officially the time of year for giving up on diets. Halloween is here and Central Valley kids shared their favorite things about Halloween.

From trick or treating for candy to the pumpkin patch, a variety of sweet thoughts were shared from goers of the Hobb’s Grove in Sanger.

A couple of parents shared the worst things about Halloween, as well.

Hobb’s Grove is open through Saturday for hayrides, a corn maze, the pumpkin patch and much more.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.