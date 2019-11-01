Kids say throw out your 2019 diet resolutions – it’s Halloween!

Breaking News
SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Well, it’s officially the time of year for giving up on diets.  Halloween is here and Central Valley kids shared their favorite things about Halloween.

From trick or treating for candy to the pumpkin patch, a variety of sweet thoughts were shared from goers of the Hobb’s Grove in Sanger.

A couple of parents shared the worst things about Halloween, as well.

Hobb’s Grove is open through Saturday for hayrides, a corn maze, the pumpkin patch and much more.

