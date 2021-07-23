‘Kidney needed’: Fresno woman rallies drivers throughout the state

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – There are more than 930 Fresno residents diagnosed with kidney disease and around 845 waiting for a kidney according to Donor Network West.

“Both my husband and my grandmother are in end-stage kidney failure due to polycystic kidney disease and they have been for several years now,” said Vanessa Diaz. “They’re both on the registries for deceased donors, but we wanted to try to make an effort to find a living donor.”

Diaz, her family, and friends asked for kidney donors affixing “kidney needed” decals on their cars. There are now more than 30 cars are on the roads throughout California, hoping to find a match for Diaz’s husband and grandmother.

“Even people that we don’t know, like friends of friends, they’re like ‘wow, I would do that’ because it’s just as simple as putting it on your car and then driving around and being a mobile board for us,” said Diaz.

So far, around ten people have come forward hoping to be a match.

“Unfortunately the right candidate hasn’t come along, you pretty much have to be in fairly good health, but we’re not letting that deter us. God’s will will bring someone who is a perfect match,” said Frances Quintero, Diaz’s grandmother who needs a kidney donor.

Diaz’s husband, who also needs a kidney said although a new kidney would change his life, he said it shouldn’t change yours.

“By giving a kidney, it’s not going to lower your quality of health, it’s not going to change your life. Nothing different is going to come out of it. You’re going to give life to somebody is really the only thing that’s going to happen,” said Timothy Trotter.

To donate or for more information call or text Vanessa Diaz at 559-486-9943 and/or visit Donate California.