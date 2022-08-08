FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around.

Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show.

The Biggest Baddest BBQ crowned Sir Cox in the rib category while Texas Style BBQ took home the title in the tri-tip division.

The event was held at the Westside Church of God located at 1424 California Avenue.

Event officials say they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds will help the Maxi Parks center with their backpack drive this Wednesday.