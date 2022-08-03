FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The fourth annual Kick It Outreach event returns Saturday. The event helps children in need by providing shoes, school supplies, and more.

The event is being held at Cary Park behind the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Event founder, Pastor Edward Thomas says the goal is to help families who may not be able to afford new shoes.

Thomas says, “With this event, we’re able to bless families, we’re able to make that load a lot easier and provide kids with brand new shoes.”

Pastor Thomas says he expects 500 to 600 people to show up for the event. He says they are prepared for everyone, but it is first-come-first-served.