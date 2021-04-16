Fresno County real estate professionals help support local students succeed



FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A group of Fresno County real estate professionals said they want to help support local students succeeding, starting from the classroom.

The Realtist of Fresno County is hosting a backpack drive to donate supplies to students at Edison Bethune Elementary.

Lionel Akpovi, president of Realist of Fresno County, said the non-profit advocacy organization’s mission is to be a resource to the Fresno community.

The Fresno County Realtist chapter was founded in 2019 and since then, they have been hard at work in educating the community on various aspects of homeownership.