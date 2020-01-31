Breaking News
Multiple people shot in Merced, police say

Key Republican Senator indicates he will cast a vote that will likely end Trump impeachment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Critical swing-vote Sen. Lamar Alexander has just announced that he will vote against allowing witnesses to testify before the Senate in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The announcement likely means that the proceedings will end sometime tomorrow night with no senate impeachment of the President.

Alexander was one of four key Republican Senators needed to allow the move to push for witnesses to move forward.

Alexander issued a statement that essentially says the evidence against President Trump does not rise to the level of impeachment.

This is a developing story.

