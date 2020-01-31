Key Republican Senator indicates he will cast a vote that will likely end Trump impeachment

FILE – In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington. Trump won the White House by arguing that what America needed was a president who had proved himself as a steely and successful corporate leader with no political baggage, someone, say, like himself. Yet 100 days into Trump’s presidency, the businessman-as-president has struggled to apply his experience as a real estate and entertainment mogul to the Herculean task of governing the world’s most powerful nation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Critical swing-vote Sen. Lamar Alexander has just announced that he will vote against allowing witnesses to testify before the Senate in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The announcement likely means that the proceedings will end sometime tomorrow night with no senate impeachment of the President.

Alexander was one of four key Republican Senators needed to allow the move to push for witnesses to move forward.

Alexander issued a statement that essentially says the evidence against President Trump does not rise to the level of impeachment.

This is a developing story.

