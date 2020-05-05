Kern Public Health confirms three additional deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed three additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 29 new cases Tuesday morning. This brings the total to 1,055 cases in the county.

There are 605 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 251 cases while there are 113 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 76 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 620 people have recovered from the virus and 35 are isolated at a hospital.

According to the department’s data, men make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 47 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 18 percent.

KCPH said 7,191 tests have come back negative and 3,957 are pending.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

