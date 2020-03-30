Kern Public Health announces eight new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health has announced eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 60.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Most of the new cases are residents from east Bakersfield, according to the department. Currently, there are 33 cases in west Bakersfield, 11 in east Bakersfield, 11 in the Valley area of western Kern County, two in the mountain areas and two in the desert areas.

There have been 1,995 tests conducted in Kern County, of which 1,005 were negative and 930 are pending. Seven of the cases required hospitalization, according to Public Health.

The new numbers were announced as part of a joint KCPH press conference with city and county officials this morning. Prior to this morning, there had been 51 cases and one death, a woman from Delano.

During the press conference, Constantine said the state is sending 15 trailers to Kern County to help homeless people who are either suspected of having COVID-19 or have tested positive.

“This would allow stabilized housing for these individuals during their treatment time,” Constantine said.

The county is working with the Kern County Fairgrounds to house these trailers, Constantine said. In addition, the fairgrounds will house an alternative care site that would take in overflow COVID-19 patients if the county’s hospitals reach a point where they are no longer able to admit more patients.

“If all 10 hospitals were to receive patients beyond their ability, we need to have the ability to take care of those individuals who exceed those capabilities,” Constantine said.

This is a developing story.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.