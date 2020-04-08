Kern County says there are 303 positive COVID-19 cases

KERN COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) — Kern County health officials report 303 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Two people have now died among those who tested positive.

According to health officials, they have tested 5,675 with 2,181 pending tests. Officials report 3,185 negative tests.

