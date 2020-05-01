Kern County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death with 46 new cases — totaling 948

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, including one death.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 948, including eight deaths. There are 557 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 217 cases while there are 98 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 67 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 543 people have recovered from the virus and 361 are self-isolating at home. An additional 27 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 514 are residents in Bakersfield East and 271 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 112 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 23 in the mountain region and 19 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 6,755 tests have come back negative and 3,808 are pending.

