Kern County man goes Facebook Live after shooting in Shasta County campground

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was arrested for allegedly shooting a person at a Shasta County campground Wednesday afternoon, then streaming his drive from the scene in a Facebook Live video, according to Shasta County Sheriff’s reports.

Shasta County deputies reported to a Lakehead campground around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a gunshot victim. That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before arriving, deputies determined Charles Blankenship, 31, had allegedly shot the victim then left the scene. During his flee from the campground, a bloodied Blankenship began to stream his profanity-laced drive on Facebook Live. In the 10-minute video, Blankenship recalls the shooting, curses at family members trying to call him, interrupting the video stream, and tells viewers he can’t come home to Kern County from Shasta County on his quarter-tank of gas. Blankenship eventually begins to cry and ends the stream.

Content Warning: Video contains profanity and some disturbing images

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were able to find Blankenship and pull him over. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reports he was detained without incident and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during his fight with the victim.

He was then booked into the Shasta County jail and charged with an assortment of domestic violence and firearm charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment, as there were two small children at the campground at the time of the shooting.

