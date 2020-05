DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vineyard as a homicide.

The department said the body of a man was found by farmworkers in a vineyard at Cecil Avenue and Wallace Road near Delano this morning. An initial examination of the body found signs of trauma.

