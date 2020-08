FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Kern County firefighter dies after suffering a medical emergency while battling a brush fire.

Fire officials say that the firefighter who died was not a member of the department. The firefighter died due to an acute medical emergency while assigned to the Stagecoach Fire.

