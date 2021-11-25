Kerman firefighters gift turkey to family following kitchen fire on Thanksgiving, officials say

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Firefighters gifted a family a turkey after their Thanksgiving meal was burned in a kitchen fire on Thursday, according to North Central fire officials.

Fire crews responded to a residence in Kerman for reports of a kitchen fire.

Crews say they arrived after the fire had been extinguished by the property owner, but not before their Thanksgiving food was burned.

After firefighters cleared the scene, officials say they later returned to the house with a turkey to give to the family so they could still enjoy a main course for Thanksgiving.