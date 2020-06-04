Kendricks, Carr share their thoughts in aftermath of Floyd’s death

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minneapolis. The Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a contract extension. The Vikings announced the deal Monday, April 16, 2018, the first day of offseason workouts. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

KSEE/KGPE — On Tuesday, Fresno native Eric Kendricks took to twitter to criticize the statement released by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Vikings All-Pro linebacker said the NFL’s “statement said nothing” and “we know what silence means.”

.@NFL what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform?



Your statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing.



And we know what silence means. pic.twitter.com/EOqzDjW1an — Eric Kendricks (@EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

On Wednesday, the Hoover High graduate released an emotional video through the Vikings twitter account.

“Minneapolis is a place that I care about really deeply,” said the 28-year-old Kendricks, who has played five seasons for the Vikings. “It breaks my heart to see the people of Minneapolis you know, not only treated like this, but how hurt they are by this. You know what I mean.”

Kendricks challenged himself and everyone else to do more.

“It’s gonna take accountability from each of us. I say that because I’m applying the pressure to myself as well,” said Kendricks in the video. “This has gotta stop happening man. This is ridiculous man. This is just over and over. If you’re doing nothing, that’s not good enough.”

Also on Wednesday, ex-Fresno State and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, chose to speak up further on the subject, in an article published by Jim Trotter of NFL.com.

Trotter reached out to Carr, after Derek posted a response to Floyd’s death on twitter last Friday, Trotter asked Derek what compelled him to speak up.



Carr saying in part, “for years, we have all been taught to just stay out of politics (When one side is so far one way and the other side is so far the other.) Not just as a white athlete, but all athletes in general. I think over the last couple of years, people have begun to break down these barriers by using their platform for what they believe is right.”

Carr also telling Trotter, “I felt in my heart this was the right moment to speak up, to not care so much about politics but instead speak truth. My goal is simple, and that is to unite people. Nothing bigger, nothing smaller. Unity is how we will see real change occur! As a spiritual, God-fearing man, I believe that our country is dealing with major spiritual, heart and system issues. Therefore, I firmly believe the blood Jesus shed on the cross is the answer; not fighting and anger.”

You can read Carr’s full response here.