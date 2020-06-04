Kendricks, Carr share their thoughts in aftermath of Floyd’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minneapolis. The Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a contract extension. The Vikings announced the deal Monday, April 16, 2018, the first day of offseason workouts. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

KSEE/KGPE — On Tuesday, Fresno native Eric Kendricks took to twitter to criticize the statement released by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Vikings All-Pro linebacker said the NFL’s “statement said nothing” and “we know what silence means.”

On Wednesday, the Hoover High graduate released an emotional video through the Vikings twitter account.

“Minneapolis is a place that I care about really deeply,” said the 28-year-old Kendricks, who has played five seasons for the Vikings. “It breaks my heart to see the people of Minneapolis you know, not only treated like this, but how hurt they are by this. You know what I mean.”

Kendricks challenged himself and everyone else to do more.

“It’s gonna take accountability from each of us. I say that because I’m applying the pressure to myself as well,” said Kendricks in the video. “This has gotta stop happening man. This is ridiculous man. This is just over and over. If you’re doing nothing, that’s not good enough.”

Also on Wednesday, ex-Fresno State and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, chose to speak up further on the subject, in an article published by Jim Trotter of NFL.com.

Trotter reached out to Carr, after Derek posted a response to Floyd’s death on twitter last Friday, Trotter asked Derek what compelled him to speak up.

Carr saying in part, “for years, we have all been taught to just stay out of politics (When one side is so far one way and the other side is so far the other.) Not just as a white athlete, but all athletes in general. I think over the last couple of years, people have begun to break down these barriers by using their platform for what they believe is right.”

Carr also telling Trotter, “I felt in my heart this was the right moment to speak up, to not care so much about politics but instead speak truth. My goal is simple, and that is to unite people. Nothing bigger, nothing smaller. Unity is how we will see real change occur! As a spiritual, God-fearing man, I believe that our country is dealing with major spiritual, heart and system issues. Therefore, I firmly believe the blood Jesus shed on the cross is the answer; not fighting and anger.”

You can read Carr’s full response here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.